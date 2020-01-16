Chest beating Mbaka says he has 39 other prophecies for 2020

Still basking in the euphoria of his ‘accurate prediction’ of the sacking of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, on Wednesday said he has 39 other prophecies for the year 2020.

Mbaka stated this in a press statement issued by his spokesman, Maximus Ugwuoke, adding that the victory of Governor Hope Uzodinma was just one out of the 40 prophecies he gave on December 31, which he said will all come to pass in 2020.

The statement reads in part: “Uzodinma becoming the governor of Imo was just a part of the about 40 prophetic prayers Fr. Mbaka made on December 31. But that became the only issue people satanically picked against him.

“God has vindicated Fr. Mbaka as He has always done for Fr. Mbaka and adoration ministry in all the battles, vituperations and attacks the ministry had faced in the past. To God be the glory.”

The statement claimed that the victory of Uzodinma was a testimony to the fact that Mbaka was truly an anointed man of God, adding that the unanimous agreement of the seven justices of the Supreme Court also showed that God was behind the prophecy.

“We are not all gifted alike, Fr. Mbaka’s prophetic gift should be a source of pride for the Catholic Church and indeed all true Christians as a living evidence of divine presence within the Church. As a lawyer, I tell you that there are double fold angles to this miracle.

“One is the miraculous resuscitation of Hope Uzodinma from the far away position he was placed in the election result announced by INEC in Imo State. The second is the unanimous confirmation of the seven Justices of the Supreme Court (without a dissent view) that Uzodinma was the rightful winner of the election”, the statement said further.

