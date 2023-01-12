Chevron dismisses rumors of planned exit from Nigeria

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has dismissed rumours of its planned exit from the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, the oil firm restated its commitment to the country.

The statement read: “Please note that the allegation is untrue and does not represent the position of Chevron in Nigeria.

“CNL remains committed to sustaining the existing mutually beneficial and long-term relationship with Nigeria and other stakeholders as demonstrated by our significant economic and social investments in Nigeria over the last six decades.”

READ ALSO: Chevron Nigeria to slash workforce by 25%

The investments, according to the company, had generated visible and viable socio-economic development in several communities across Nigeria.

“CNL will, along with industry peers in Nigeria, continue to engage the government on policies and opportunities to ensure global competitiveness and sustainability of the petroleum industry,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now