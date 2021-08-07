Chibok girl who had two children in Boko Haram captivity reunites with family

The Borno State government has confirmed the return of Ruth Ngladar Pogu, one of the abducted students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, who had been in Boko Haram captivity for seven years.

The girl, according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the Governor, Isa Gusau, was received by Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House on Saturday and reunited with her parents.

The governor said Ruth was married to a Boko Haram fighter and returned with two children she had while in captivity.

The couple surrendered to the military in Bama, Borno State, on July 28.

Zulum said: “Following their surrender, the state government, and security officials initiated contact with the girl’s parents to confirm her identity.”

He said the return of the girl would rekindle the hope of parents and family members of other students still in captivity.

The governor added: “Ruth will undergo a rehabilitation and reintegration programme that will focus on her health, psychosocial wellbeing, and her future goals.

“As a father of all sons and daughters of Borno, I haven’t lost hope that our remaining Chibok schoolgirls and other abducted persons will be safely recovered.”

Boko Haram fighters had on April 14, 2014, abducted 276 girls from the college.

The incident sparked global outrage with several international organisations and world leaders demanding the girls’ release by the jihadists.

Although a good number of the students had regained their freedom in the last seven years, about 100 others are still in captivity.

