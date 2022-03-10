Chidinma, alleged killer of Super TV boss Ataga, wins beauty pageant in prison

The young lady Chidinma Ojukwu, who was remanded in a correctional facility for the alleged murder of the Super TV boss, Michael Ataga, has been crowned Miss Cell 2022 at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Ojukwu took part in a beauty pageant alongside other ladies at the correctional facility to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day, and was crowned the winner of the competition.

The National Spokesperson, Nigeria Correctional Service, Francis Enobore, who confirmed the development in a detailed chat, gave the reason for the contest, stressing that part of the services of the correctional centre was to prioritize the well-being of inmates.

Enobore affirmed that the correctional centres engage inmates in variety of competitions such as pageantry, cooking competitions among others, to keep their minds healthy.

“What happened is that as part of our rehabilitation programme and to ensure that inmates are in good health, we organise a number of social engagements amongst them. These take form of recreational activities or theatre work like entertainment.

“We make sure that while inmates are there, they are open to correction and are in good spirit in order to help them kill boredom. There are so many things we do. In line with this, the officer in charge of the Kirikiri correctional facility came up with some competitions among the inmates like cooking, tailoring, make-up, among others.

“Since our primary responsibility involvee keeping them safe and sound. That was what happened and she emerged the best in the competition. It is part of what we do. In fact, the person in charge of the Kirikiri female prison has been doing a great job”, he added.

The development has elicited varying reactions from cross section of Nigerians on Twitter.

