Metro
Chidinma pleads ‘not guilty’ in murder of SuperTV CEO, Usifo Ataga
The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, continued on Tuesday as she pleaded not guilty to the murder of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga.
Chidinma made her appeal before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square, alongside one Adedapo Quadri.
The duo are the key suspects in the murder case.
READ ALSO: Court remands Chidinma, alleged killer of Super TV CEO, Ataga, in prison for 30 days
Both suspects pleaded not guilty to eight counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.
They were also arraigned alongside Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered.
Chioma, however, pleaded not guilty to the 9th count of being in possession of the stolen property.
