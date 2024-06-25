Chief Clark urges President Tinubu to intervene in Rivers State crisis

In a letter dated June 25, 2024, former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to immediately address the escalating political crisis in Rivers State.

Clark’s letter calls on the President to restrain Minister of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Nyesom Wike, and allow elected Governor Siminalayi Fubara to govern the state without interference.

Clark commended President Tinubu’s initial efforts to ease tensions in Rivers State but expressed concerns about Wike’s intentions, stating that the former Rivers State governor is not genuinely committed to peace.

The elder statesman warned that Wike’s loyalty is only to himself and that his actions may undermine the President’s efforts to resolve the crisis.

The letter, titled “Chief Clark Beseeches President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Halt the Threatening Political Crisis in Rivers State,” urges the President to act decisively and uphold his democratic principles to restore peace in Rivers State and address security challenges elsewhere in the country.

It reads in part, “I wish to congratulate you for your prompt action taken by the Presidency to douse the political tension in Rivers State. Mr. Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser on Media to Mr. President disclosed the President’s position during an interview on TVC on Saturday, 11th May, 2024.

“And it has been warmly received by Nigerians particularly in Rivers State. The crisis is no doubt will gradually died down if the statement is upheld by the Presidency, and it will enable us to face the security problem in other part of the country.

“According to the Presidential media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, he said, “I believe that anyone who believes that by their actions, whether it’s from the federal level, state level or the legislative branch in the state or the legislative branch in the state or the executive branch in the state, if they are banking on Mr. President to take sides on this matter, they are mistaking and they will be disappointed.

“Mr. President, you can see clearly the wicked and mischievous confession of your Minister Nyesom Wike sabotaging the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State and his legitimate administration in order to bring down the government because he want to be leader and continue maintaining his structure in Rivers State.

“Nyesom Wike has definitely danced naked in the market with one leg in PDP and the second leg in APC, using the two legs to create crisis and insecurity in his own State, Rivers State and it may be too late for Mr. President to discover him.

“Mr President, even though you trusted Nyesom Wike to the extent of appointing him as Minister of FCT, you did not really know who Nyesom Wike is.

“Wike is only loyal to himself and nobody else, irrespective of his feigned allegiance. He may kowtow and genuflect before a political leader, as he is currently doing in Abuja, but once he can no longer use you, he goes into a fit of incoherent vituperative verbal assault, denigrating his benefactors.”

