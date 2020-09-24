Chief of Air Staff reportedly marries Minister of Humanitarian Affairs | Ripples Nigeria

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has according to reports married the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The development was revealed on Thursday in a report by Daily Trust which revealed that the marriage Fatiha took place on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Maitama Juma’a Mosque in Abuja.

“It is true that the chief of air staff and the humanitarian affairs minister have gotten married,” one of the sources which spoke to the newspaper said.

“Very few people were invited to attend the wedding fatiha because the couple and those close to them didn’t want to publicize the issue,” he said.

Another source said the two have been in love for some time.

“They have been in a relationship for a while and what happened on Friday has put to rest all the speculations about her relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

