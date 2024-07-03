Child dead, seven rescued in Lagos building collapse

A building, located at 10, Cameroon street in Mushin part of Lagos State collapsed today’s morning, with a child feared dead.

Seven other residents, however, were reportedly rescued by sympathisers from the rubbles.

A resident, who spoke to Journalists, said the building collapsed following heavy downpours in many parts of Lagos.

She said the Lagos rescue team was yet to respond to emergency calls as of the time this report was filed.

