CHILD MARRIAGE: If Saudi can raise age of marriage to 18, then Nigeria has no excuse —Banky W

Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) head honcho, Banky W has shared his thoughts on child marriage in Nigeria and the need to stop the trend in order to enable the girl child get an education.

The R&B singer who took to his official Twitter page on Friday to bare his thoughts, said that if Saudi Arabia where Mecca is located could raise the age of marriage to 18, then Nigeria should follow suit.

According to Banky W, Saudi Arabia had announced the ban on Child marriage in December 2019 stating that the age of marriage for any girl is 18, and thus Nigeria has no excuse to continue the act of child marriage

”Some Nigerians try to hide behind religion as the reason why they should be allowed to marry children. But if Saudi Arabia – the kingdom, the headquarters i.e. Mecca, can raise the age of Marriage to 18 (because it’s the right thing to do) then Nigeria has no excuse. #Timeup”

This came two months after the musician cum politician revealed how he sacked his steward who was caught stealing food items from his household on different occasions.

Banky W who chose to share a lesson on stewardship with his fans in a video on social media said that constant stealing by his chef showed that he was not a good steward and it hindered him from the opportunities he had to improve his cooking career.

