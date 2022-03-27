Children among severely wounded, trapped in Ukraine’s Chernihiv —Mayor

The Mayor of Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv which was bombed by Russian forces on Saturday, has confirmed that children were among those severely wounded and trapped in the city.

In a statement on national television, Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko, said nearly 44 people were in need of urgent evacuation but lamented that presently, leaving the city was impossible amid the intensive Russian air raids.

“The injured could not be evacuated to safer areas for emergency treatment since the city had been cut off by Russian forces,” Atroshenko said late on Saturday.

“They can’t survive here due to the severity of their wounds, they need urgent evacuation.

”We are currently in discussions on how to get the seriously injured out by any means,” he added.

The Mayor added that 200 residents were estimated to have been killed and that up to 130,000 people were without heating, electricity or water in Chernihiv, which came under heavy bombardment by Russian forces between Thursday and Saturday.

The city near the Belarusian border has been effectively surrounded, with local authorities warning that it had become impossible to evacuate civilians or bring in humanitarian aid, with more than half of the 280,000 inhabitants estimated to have fled.

