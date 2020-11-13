Chimamanda Adichie clinches ‘winner of winner’ of Women’s Prize

Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has clinched the ‘Winner of Winners’ award of the UK-based Women’s Prize on Thursday.

The award was judged by readers from a list of 25 past winners in a virtual public vote. She got more than 85,000 votes.

Half of a yellow sun, published in 2006 is set in Nigeria during the Biafra war, exploring the end of colonialism, ethnic allegiance, class, race and female empowerment.

The founder of the Women’s Prize, Kate Mosse, said she was “thrilled” that Adichie had won the 2007 award which showed that “great books live beyond their time.”

“One of the things that’s so fantastic about Chimamanda being the winner of winners is that a lot of younger readers are now coming to that novel, who probably didn’t read it when it came out. It’s felt like a really celebratory thing to be doing over this very strange year,” Ms Mosse said.

In her reaction, the author said “I’m especially moved to be voted Winner of Winners because this is the prize that first brought a wide readership to my work – and has also introduced me to the work of many talented writers.”

