International Latest

CHINA: 18 people feared killed, 189 others injured in truck explosion

June 14, 2020
CHINA: 18 people feared killed, 189 others injured in truck explosion
By Ripples Nigeria

Tragedy struck on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai when a truck laden with liquefied gas exploded on Saturday afternoon killing no fewer than 18 people and injured 189 others in the process.

Concerned authorities say that the explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings. One photo showed firefighters hosing down a row of buildings with blown-out facades well into the night.

Eyewitnesses told the official Xinhua News Agency that the truck carrying liquefied gas exploded around 4:45pm on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province.

A worker at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast shattered the windows of her home, but that her mother and brother were unharmed.

READ ALSO: PROPAGANDA: Twitter suspends 170,000 ‘China-backed accounts’

The cause of the accident is under investigation, media said.

This came after Chinese authorities shut down parts of Beijing on Saturday after six new domestic COVID-19 cases were reported, fueling fears of resurgence in local transmission in the area.

Reports say people were prevented from leaving their homes at 11 residential estates in south Beijing’s Fengtai district after most of the cases were linked to a nearby meat market.

Authorities in Beijing temporarily closed a major wholesale market in the city after the National Health Commission (NHC) said that at least two of the infected people had visited the Xinfadi market.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!