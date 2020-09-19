China accuses US of ‘bullying’, threatens counter measures over Trump’s TikTok, WeChat ban | Ripples Nigeria
China accuses US of ‘bullying’, threatens counter measures over Trump’s TikTok, WeChat ban

September 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Republic of China has accused the US of ‘bullying’ and has thus threatened counter measures after the administration of President Donald Trump banned downloads of the Chinese video-sharing app, TikTok, and effectively blocked the use of the messaging super-app, WeChat.

In a statement on Saturday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce condemned Washington’s decision on Friday to ban TikTok and WeChat from US app stores, saying: “China urges the US to abandon bullying, cease its wrongful actions and earnestly maintain fair and transparent international rules and order.”

It then warned: “If the US insists on going its own way, China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”

The US Department of Commerce announced the bans in response to a pair of executive orders signed in August by US President Donald Trump, in which he said the two Chinese-owned apps presented a threat to the country’s national security.

The ban follows weeks of deal-making over TikTok, with Trump pressuring ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US operations to a domestic company to satisfy Washington’s concerns over TikTok’s data collection and related issues.

Opinions

