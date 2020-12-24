China bans Int’l flights from UK over mutant COVID-19 strain

Concerned authorities in China have banned all flights to and from the United Kingdom due to the new mutant COVID-19 strain sweeping across Eastern England.
The order was issued on Thursday in a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin who did not offer details on when flights would stop.
“Given the exceptional nature of the virus mutation and its potential impact … China has suspended flights between China and the UK after full assessment,” Wenbin said at a routine briefing.
READ ALSO: 18 people feared killed, 6 others trapped in China coal mine collapse
China now joins a growing list of countries to suspend flights to and from the UK, in light of the new variant of coronavirus in Britain.
The announcement came two days after the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in London said it would suspend operations until further notice.
- Buhari says success of military has positioned Nigeria as regional power - December 24, 2020
- Niger House of Assembly impeaches Majority Leader, deputy - December 24, 2020
- Gov Lalong recovers, tests negative for COVID-19, says virus not a death sentence - December 24, 2020