China bans Int’l flights from UK over mutant COVID-19 strain

Concerned authorities in China have banned all flights to and from the United Kingdom due to the new mutant COVID-19 strain sweeping across Eastern England.

The order was issued on Thursday in a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin who did not offer details on when flights would stop.

“Given the exceptional nature of the virus mutation and its potential impact … China has suspended flights between China and the UK after full assessment,” Wenbin said at a routine briefing.

China now joins a growing list of countries to suspend flights to and from the UK, in light of the new variant of coronavirus in Britain.

The announcement came two days after the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in London said it would suspend operations until further notice.

