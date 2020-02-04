China begins human trials for coronavirus treatment as Hong Kong records first death

Health officials in China have reportedly kick-started a clinical trial to speedily test a drug for the novel coronavirus infection as the nation rushes therapies for those afflicted with the deadly virus.

Reports say Remdesivir, a new antiviral drug by Gilead Sciences Inc. aimed at infectious diseases such Ebola and SARS, will be tested by a medical team from Beijing-based China-Japan Friendship Hospital for efficacy in treating the deadly new strain of coronavirus.

The development comes as the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, says that a cure has been found for coronavirus.

While addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, Pingjian said Chinese scientists were working to develop a vaccine for the virus, while also assuring that the epidemic would lose its momentum in the next two weeks.

READ ALSO: I am a proof that coronavirus can be beaten, British victim says

“All things considered, the epidemic can be contained, controlled and treated. The Chinese nation has gone through great winds and waves and overcome countless difficulties. The 1000 bed makeshift hospital in Wuhan, which was built in 9 days and is in full operation today, speaks volumes” he said.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has reported its first death from the coronavirus on Tuesday – only the second outside China – as the death toll from the outbreak rose to at least 425 and China admitted “shortcomings and difficulties” in its response to the flu-like infection.

Authorities in Hong Kong say the dead victim was a 39-year-old man from Wuhan, where the virus first originated, who had underlying health problems, before he passed on.

Join the conversation

Opinions