China blames India for deadly border clash, lays claim to Galwan Valley

China has blamed India for the deadly June 15 military clash in the Himalayas which left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The Asian country is claiming that the clash over Galwan Valley where the deadly exchange took place falls entirely within its territory.

Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman in a statement on Saturday said that the Galwan Valley, which is part of the disputed Ladakh region, is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto border between the two Asian rivals.

He also accused India of violating the agreement the two countries had reached on June 6 regarding the LAC, calling it a “deliberate provocation” on New Delhi’s part.

He said that “the rights and wrongs … are very clear and the responsibility rests entirely with the Indian side”.

This came days after Chinese authorities released no fewer than 10 Indian soldiers including two senior officers, who were arrested following a violent border clash in the Himalayas.

Reports say the soldiers were released after several rounds of talks between the two sides in a bid to ease tensions after the battle on Monday in the high Himalayan region where their armies engaged in a deadly clash.

The Indian Express, quoting officials it did not name, said all 10 soldiers were released by China around 5pm (11:30 GMT) on Thursday.

