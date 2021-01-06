China blocks WHO experts from investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese government has refused to grant entry to a team of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) mandated to investigate the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic that swept across the globe in 2020.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday afternoon that he was “very disappointed” that China has not approved the entry of the international experts.

According to Ghebreyesus, two members of the strong international team had already begun their journey to China when it emerged that they had not been granted entry by Chinese authorities.

He said: “Today we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalised the necessary permissions for the team’s arrival in China.”

Ghebreyesus stressed that WHO, China and transit countries had worked together on the arrangements.

“I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials and I have once again made clear that the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team. I have been assured that China is speeding up the internal procedure for the earliest possible deployment,” the WHO chief added.

