China commences assemblage of AI orbital supercomputer in space  

A significant milestone in computing and space technology has been reached as China has formally started the construction of what is expected to be the first supercomputer in space.

Chinese state media and official sources claim that the project is a component of China’s larger drive to take the lead in artificial intelligence and space-based infrastructure.

The space-based supercomputer, delivered in modules aboard a cargo flight to the Tiangong space station, is meant to process massive amounts of data in orbit—eliminating the need to transfer large datasets back to Earth.

Research in space science, Earth observation, climate modeling, and real-time satellite data analysis could all be greatly accelerated by this invention.

READ ALSO: Nvidia unveils personal AI supercomputer which packs enough processing power

These first spacecraft, which together provide five peta operations per second, are a component of a 2,800-satellite network that aims to achieve 1,000 POPS of computing power.

The goal of this celestial computing network is to use solar power and space-based heat radiation to overcome the restrictions of terrestrial data transmission and lower energy consumption.

According to the South China Morning Post, having a supercomputer in space has advantages beyond just speeding up communications. Due to factors like restricted bandwidth and ground station availability, the outlet reports that typical satellite transmissions are delayed and that “less than 10%” of satellite data reaches Earth.

Additionally, “Orbital data centers can use solar power and radiate their heat to space, reducing the energy needs and carbon footprint,” Harvard University astronomer and space historian Jonathan McDowell told the source. According to him, similar studies could be undertaken in the future by both the US and Europe, according to SCMP.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now