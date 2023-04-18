China denies aiding, abetting terrorism in Nigeria

The People’s Republic of China has denied reports that it is complicit in the proliferation of terrorist activities in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by its mission in Abuja on Monday, via its Twitter handle.

On April 17, the Embassy of China released the Remarks on media report of The Times by the Spokesperson of the Embassy.https://t.co/qkDW2y7Ca2 pic.twitter.com/gPykzsehJR — 🇨🇳Chinese Embassy in Nigeria🇳🇬 (@china_emb_ng) April 17, 2023

The comment was made in reaction to a revelation by a British newspaper The Times that claimed Chinese mining industry employees were sponsoring terrorist organizations in some parts of Nigeria to gain access to the nation’s mineral resources.

The Times claims that it transmitted its research to an analysis team in Lagos.

In its response, the Chinese Mission said, “Our attention has been drawn to a media report titled “Chinese ‘bribed Nigerian militants for access to vast mineral reserves”, published by the The Times of the U.K. on April 15, 2023.

“This report, claiming that “Beijing could be indirectly funding terror” in Nigeria, is based on unverified, unclear and unproven information, to which we have to express our strong dissatisfaction and objection.

“The Chinese government, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, have always encouraged and urged the Chinese companies and nationals in Nigeria to abide by the laws and regulations of Nigeria, and to implement the local rules and guidance on labour, environment, health and safety, among others, and would continue their efforts in this regard.

“The Chinese government was and would never be involved in any form of funding terrorism. The allegations contained in the report were totally irresponsible and unethical, and the intention of the report is seriously questioned.”

It also stated that the bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria had brought tangible benefits to bilateral ties and well-being of both countries.

“We will continue to work with the Nigerian government to promote development and address security issues.

“We welcome international partners to join our efforts in good faith, but would reject any intention or action that would smear our cooperation.”

