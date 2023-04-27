China deploys navy to evacuate citizens from war-torn Sudan

The Chinese Ministry of Defence, on Thursday, said it had deployed its navy to rescue chinese citizens from war-torn Sudan.

Ripples Nigeria reports that several countries are scrambling to evacuate their citizens from the troubled country, as embassy staff and other citizens are ferried out by road, air and sea to neighbouring countries. This has been intensified since Tuesday when a three-day temporal ceasefire came into effect.

Tan Kefei, the Chinese defence ministry spokesman said: “Recently, the security situation in Sudan has continued to deteriorate.

“The navy was deployed on Wednesday in order to protect the lives and property of Chinese people in Sudan”.

He, however, did not specify the number of vessels involved.

Read also:China gives three conditions to listen to Nigeria over debt discussions

China had said on Monday it had safely evacuated an initial group of citizens, estimating about 1,500 of its nationals were in Sudan.

The head of consular affairs at Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wu Xi, also on Wednesday evening, said that more than 1,100 Chinese nationals — including Hong Kong residents — had been evacuated.

China had recently said that it is Sudan’s largest trading partner, with more than 130 companies investing there as of mid-2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now