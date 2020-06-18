China discovers strong traces of COVID-19 in Beijing meat, seafood market

As coronavirus resurges in China’s capital, Beijing, new reports from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC) have revealed heavy traces of the Sars-CoV-2 virus at the meat and seafood section of the Xinfadi food center in Beijing.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the CCDC made this known on Thursday after the latest outbreak infected more than 100 people.

Wu stated that the high humidity at the market where seafood and beef were sold might be a contributing factor as low temperatures are favourable for viral survival and may be why the virus targeted the sea food market.

A leading body of the ruling Communist Party also called for the need to urgently address the poor hygienic conditions prevailent in wholesale food markets across China.

