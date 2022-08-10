China dominates, as Nigeria spends $2.3bn on import of phones in three years

According to International Trade Centre data, Nigeria spent $2.35 billion on telephone imports during a three-year period.

The data shows the country spent $807.95 million on phone set imports in 2019, $765.57 million in 2020, and $772.25 million in 2021.

The imported telephone sets comprised cellphones, facsimile machines for line telephony, teleprinters, telephone set parts, and more.

The statistics also indicated that the majority of phone sets entering the nation were from China ($1.71 billion at the time of inspection).

The nation also imports from other nations such as Hong Kong, Sweden, the United States, Netherlands, Vietnam, Mexico, and others.

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) recently revealed that about 63 million technology devices were sold in Nigeria every year, quoting data from Original Equipment Manufacturers.

The commission revealed that there were about 132 million unique devices on the nation’s telecommunication network in 2020 with the average owner changing a device every six months.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Global Monthly Handset Sales Tracker, the annual smartphone sales in Nigeria grew by 81 per cent year-on-year in 2021.

The Nigerian phone is dominated by foreign players such as Tecno, Samsung, and Itel.

