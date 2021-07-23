News
China donates 470,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria
The Chinese government has donated 470,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria.
The country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, presented the vaccine to the Nigerian government on Friday in Abuja.
The envoy said the donation was borne out of the good relationship between Nigeria and China, adding that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic requires the collaboration of all countries.
He, however, warned countries against politicising the pandemic.
Jianchun said: “Nigeria is a very important country to China due to its population and size.
“COVID-19 is a health issue. We need cooperation. We need unity to overcome COVID-19.”
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who received the vaccine on behalf of the Federal Government, commended the Chinese government for the kind gesture.
He said Nigeria stopped the vaccination on July 8 due to lack of vaccines.
The minister added that with the donation, vaccination of citizens would resume soonest.
Ehanire, however, called for collaborations and information exchange to fight the pandemic.
