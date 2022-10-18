China establishes police stations in Nigeria, Lesotho, 18 others to tackle crimes

A new report revealed on Tuesday that the Chinese government has opened police stations in Nigeria and 20 other countries across the world.

The move, according to the report, was aimed at tackling the increasing criminal activities of China’s citizens abroad.

The news of China’s police station was contained in a report titled: “110 Overseas Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild,” published by an organization known as Safeguard Defender.

The report added that the police stations were established to bring “down all illegal and criminal activities involving Chinese overseas.”

Lesotho and Tanzania are the two other countries in Africa with Chinese police stations.

It read: “Rather than cooperating with local authorities in the full respect of territorial sovereignty, it prefers…to cooperate with (United Front-linked) overseas ‘NGOs’ or ‘civil society associations’ across the ﬁve continents, setting up an alternative policing and judicial system within third countries, and directly implicating those organisations in the illegal methods employed to pursue fugitives.”

