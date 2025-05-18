China gains Nigerian govt approval to launch electric vehicle plants, deepen mining ties

China has received the green light from the Nigerian government to begin establishing electric vehicle (EV) factories in Nigeria, a move expected to significantly deepen bilateral ties and support the country’s push for industrialization and clean energy.

During a courtesy visit to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, at the weekend, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, emphasized the strategic importance of fostering closer cooperation between both nations, particularly in harnessing Nigeria’s vast solid mineral resources.

Ambassador Dunhai expressed optimism about Nigeria’s potential, describing it as a “great country blessed with tremendous natural resources,” and reaffirmed that “China has always placed Nigeria in a very pivotal position in its foreign policy.”

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, discussions during the visit focused on industrial collaboration, with China outlining plans to establish electric vehicle manufacturing plants in Nigeria as part of its broader investment goals.

Ambassador Dunhai recalled the recent high-level diplomatic engagement between President Bola Tinubu and Chinese President Xi Jinping during Tinubu’s state visit to China. “Both leaders agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, creating new opportunities for cooperation,” he said.

In response, Dr. Alake reaffirmed Nigeria’s openness to credible investors, particularly those committed to value addition within the country. He called on Chinese companies to move beyond mineral extraction and invest in full-cycle operations—from mining to processing and manufacturing.

“For years, our minerals have been exported raw to fuel foreign industrialisation. That must change. We now prioritise local processing to drive Nigeria’s development. For instance, with the abundance of lithium, we want to see local manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries,” the minister stated.

Backing this call, Ambassador Dunhai pledged China’s support for Nigeria’s local value-addition initiative, noting that “plans are underway to establish electric vehicle factories and other manufacturing ventures in Nigeria.”

He continued, “Chinese companies are already deeply involved in Nigeria’s mining sector, from exploration to processing. We aim to deepen this collaboration, especially in line with President Tinubu’s eight priority areas, notably economic diversification through solid minerals.”

He also assured the Nigerian government of China’s commitment to ethical business practices. “The embassy and Chinese government have always admonished Chinese companies operating in Nigeria to abide by rules and regulations, implement Corporate Social Responsibility, and adhere to environmental and safety standards,” he said. “We have zero tolerance for illegal mining and are ready to work with the Nigerian government to bring suspected culprits to justice.”

In his remarks, Dr. Alake acknowledged Nigeria’s historic and positive relationship with China but expressed concern over the negative activities of a few Chinese individuals operating outside the law.

“We have taken action against illegal operators, including some Chinese nationals. While isolated, such incidents undermine the good work of many compliant Chinese firms. We need your cooperation in ensuring that such culprits are brought to justice,” he stated.

Dr. Alake also highlighted the positive impact of the recently deployed Mining Marshals—an enforcement unit created to curb illegal mining. He explained that their activities have improved regulatory compliance across the mining industry and sent a strong signal to both local and foreign operators.

With electric vehicle production and solid minerals collaboration now on the horizon, the visit marked a new chapter in the growing economic ties between Nigeria and China, offering significant promise for job creation, technology transfer, and sustainable industrial development.

