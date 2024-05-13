Tech
China moves to gather samples from moon’s unexplored areas
China has moved to become the first country on Earth to retrieve samples from moon’s previously unexplored areas using an unmanned spacecraft.
At 4:00 p.m. local time on Friday (4:00 a.m. ET), a Long March 5 rocket carrying the 8.2-ton Chang’e 6 spacecraft is expected to take off from the nation’s southernmost spaceport, the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the subtropical island of Hainan.
It is expected that the probe will land in the Apollo crater on the moon’s larger South Pole-Aitkin basin.
READ ALSO:OpenAI to launch own search engine
The spacecraft was first built as a fallback for China‘s lunar expedition scheduled for 2020.
After more than double the duration of its predecessor, Chang’e 6 is scheduled to return in 53 days carrying more than two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of samples from the moon’s obscured side.
According to Wang Qiong, deputy chief designer of state broadcaster China Central Television, Chang’e 6 aims to update China’s scientific knowledge of the moon by systematically studying the composition, structure, and physical properties of lunar soil on the moon’s far side over an extended period of time.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...