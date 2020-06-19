China releases 10 Indian soldiers, begins prosecution of 2 Canadian’s on spying charges

Chinese authorities have released no fewer than 10 Indian soldiers including two senior officers, who were arrested following a violent border clash in the Himalayas which left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Reports say the soldiers were released after several rounds of talks between the two sides in a bid to ease tensions after the battle on Monday in the high Himalayan region where their armies engaged in a deadly clash.

The Indian Express, quoting officials it did not name, said all 10 soldiers were released by China around 5pm (11:30 GMT) on Thursday.

The released soldiers were medically examined and provided a preliminary debriefing, reports said. “They were returned unharmed,” said The Hindu.

READ ALSO: China discovers strong traces of COVID-19 in Beijing meat, seafood market

In other news, China has started the prosecution of two Canadians who were detained in December 2018 on spying charges.

The pair identified as former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested after Huawei boss Meng Wanzhou was nabbed in Vancouver following a US extradition request.

State media reported on Friday that formal proceedings against Kovrig and Spavor had begun in Beijing and Dandong, a city on the border with North Korea.

Join the conversation

Opinions