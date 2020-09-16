China says COVID-19 vaccine to be ready for public use by November

Nigeria In One Minute

September 16, 2020
Russia's covid-19 vaccine undergoes final test phase
A top Chinese official at the country’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Guizhen Wu has said that COVID-19 vaccine produced in the Asian country may be ready for public use in November, 2020.

Wu made the disclosure during an interview with state TV, adding that she contracted coronavirus but after taking an experimental vaccine herself in April, had not experienced abnormal symptoms in recent months.

COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, China late 2019 has killed over 925,000 people across the globe.

China with coronavirus vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials, is among countries of the world making efforts to produce drugs that could be used to effectively treat the pandemic.

Already, the country had given three of those drugs to essential workers under an emergency use programme inaugurated in July.

The three vaccines are being developed under the state’s emergency use programme by a unit of state pharmaceutical giant, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and U.S.-listed Sinovac Biotech.

