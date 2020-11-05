Latest Politics

China stops Nigerians, others from entry over COVID-19

November 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chinese government on Thursday temporarily suspended entry into the Asian country by Nigerians and other nationals in Nigeria holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits over COVID-19 pandemic.

The Embassy of China and Consulate in Nigeria, which announced the development in a statement, added that it would no longer issue certified health declaration form for non-Chinese nationals in the country.

The Embassy, however, said holders of diplomatic passports, courtesy or C visas would not be affected by the regulation.

Citizens of the United Kingdom, Belgium, Luxembourg, Philippines, and a few others were also affected by the policy initiated by the Chinese government to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the listed countries.

The statement read: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue a certified health declaration form for the above-mentioned personnel. Entry by holders of diplomatic service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected.

“Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after November 3, 2020, will not be affected.”

