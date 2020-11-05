China stops Nigerians, others from entry over COVID-19

The Chinese government on Thursday temporarily suspended entry into the Asian country by Nigerians and other nationals in Nigeria holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits over COVID-19 pandemic.

The Embassy of China and Consulate in Nigeria, which announced the development in a statement, added that it would no longer issue certified health declaration form for non-Chinese nationals in the country.

The Embassy, however, said holders of diplomatic passports, courtesy or C visas would not be affected by the regulation.

Citizens of the United Kingdom, Belgium, Luxembourg, Philippines, and a few others were also affected by the policy initiated by the Chinese government to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the listed countries.

The statement read: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue a certified health declaration form for the above-mentioned personnel. Entry by holders of diplomatic service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected.

“Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after November 3, 2020, will not be affected.”

