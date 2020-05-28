China votes to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong

The Republic of China has voted to impose a new national security legislation on Hong Kong, raising fresh protests over fears that the semi-autonomous nation is gradually losing its special freedoms.

China’s National People’s Congress on Thursday voted 2,878 to 1 in favour of the decision to empower its standing committee to draft the legislation, with six abstentions.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu, reporting from Beijing, said the Chinese move “is taking place without any consultation, any debate with Hong Kong’s leaders or its government”.

“China is taking advantage of a legal loophole that completely bypasses Hong Kong’s legislative process.”

China says the legislation will be aimed at tackling secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in the city but the plan, unveiled in Beijing last week, triggered the first big protests in Hong Kong for months.

The new law came hours after the United States revoked the special status conferred on Hong Kong, paving the way for the territory to be stripped of trading and economic privileges.

