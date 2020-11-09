China yet to congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden —Report

As congratulatory messages pour in for the US President-elect, Joe Biden, China remains one of the few major countries yet to send a message to Biden and his team who ousted the incumbent president, Donald Trump.

According to CNN on Monday, the Chinese government sidestepped questions on when it would congratulate United States President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, with a Foreign Ministry spokesman saying only that China would act in “accordance with international practice.”

Major countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, France and Germany have fecilitated with Mr Biden on his election victory.

More than 24 hours after US media declared Biden victorious, China remains one of the few major countries yet to send a message of congratulations to Biden and his team on their defeat of Donald Trump, leaving many to speculate whether officials there are waiting for the outgoing president to concede defeat.

And with two months to go until Trump leaves office, Beijing may want to avoid anything that could further destabilize US-China relations.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Beijing Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China had “noted” Biden’s declaration of victory.

“We understand that the outcome of the general election will be determined in accordance with the laws and procedures of the United States,” said Wang in response to CNN’s questions. “We will handle the issue of the statement (of congratulations) in accordance with international practice.”

