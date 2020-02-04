China’s coronavirus cases hit 20, 000

The spread of the deadly coronavirus is showing no signs of abating after China recorded a major increase in the number of people infected by the virus which has now spread across the globe.

Health officials in China said the total number of confirmed cases in the South East Asian nation stands at 20,438 as of Tuesday morning, including a one-month-old baby in southwestern Guizhou province.

Reports say the death toll has hit 425 in China, an increase of around 65 from Sunday.

In a meeting with top officials Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called the virus outbreak a “major test of China’s system and capacity for governance.”

