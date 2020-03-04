China’s coronavirus death toll reaches 2,981, Senegal confirms 2nd case of disease

Health authorities in China have confirmed that death toll from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has reached 2,981 in mainland China.

Additional data by the Chinese health officials revealed that 80,270 cases had been recorded since the virus first appeared in Wuhan late last year.

The figures showed that the country recorded 119 new confirmed cases on March 3, compared to 125 reported 24 hours earlier.

In neighbouring South Korea where the president has declared war on COVID-19, 516 new cases were recorded on Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 5,328.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus is not an issue of politics & should not be treated as such —Bande

Meanwhile, Senegal’s health ministry confirmed on Wednesday that a second person in the country has tested positive for the disease.

The patient, an 80-year-old French national who arrived in the West African country on February 29, is being treated at the same hospital for infectious diseases in the capital city, Dakar, as another Frenchman who was hospitalised for the coronavirus last week.

The latest case brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa to 12.

Join the conversation

Opinions