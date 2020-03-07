China’s coronavirus infections cases surpass 100,000 as WHO says spread of virus “deeply concerning”

The number of infected cases arising from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19 in mainland China has surpassed 100,000 as more countries report first cases of the disease that has killed almost 3,500 people in more than 90 countries.

The outbreak of the disease according to the official Chinese data showed a significant hit to the country’s exports after the plague caused massive disruptions to business operations and economic activity.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO) called the spread of the virus “deeply concerning” as a wave of countries reported on Saturday their first cases of the COVID-19 disease, which has infected more than 100,000 people across 92 nations and territories.

This development comes after health authorities in the United States of America confirmed the death of 12 victims infected with coronavirus, with King County in the state of Washington reporting the latest death on Thursday.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports more cases, with at least 129 cases confirmed as of March 5 with further reports revealing that the number of cases of infections have already reached at least 225.

This comes a day after South Africa announced its first case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday Morning.

The country’s Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, disclosed that it was a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy that had the virus.

