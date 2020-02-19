China’s coronavirus infections near 75,000 as number of survivors exceed 14,000

China’s health authorities in latest update concerning the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which has fast spread across the world have revealed that infections is nearing 75,000 with the number of survivors also growing with more than 14,000 reported.

Despite the number of infections reaching almost 75,000 on Wednesday, some reassuring news is finally emerging out of China – that a growing number of people can and do survive the illness.

Speaking moments after she was discharged from No 7 Hospital in Wuhan, in Hubei province – the epicentre of the outbreak in China, a coronavirus survivor Yangyang said she can’t wait for her friends who are still fighting the virus in hospitals to be discharged.

“This is the first time I thought eggs were so delicious,” Yangyang wrote on social media after eating her first meal out of hospital. “All the other friends who are still fighting in the hospitals – I can’t wait to see you all very soon!”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has warned against a global overreaction to the new coronavirus epidemic following panic-buying, event cancellations, and concerns about cruise ship travel.

The WHO, which has previously said travel restrictions were unnecessary, rejected the suggestion that all cruises should be halted.

“Measures should be taken proportional to the situation. Blanket measures may not help,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

