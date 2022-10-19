News
China’s establishment of police station a threat to Nigeria’s sovereignty – Shehu Sani
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, described as unacceptable the establishment of police stations in Nigeria and some other African countries by the Chinese government.
A report traced to Safeguard Defender on Tuesday revealed that Beijing had established police stations in 20 countries across the world, including Lesotho and Tanzania.
The report added that the police stations were established to bring “down all illegal and criminal activities involving Chinese overseas.”
READ ALSO: China establishes police stations in Nigeria, Lesotho, 18 others to tackle crimes
Sani, who reacted to the report on his Twitter handle, said such an attempt was a threat to Nigeria’s territorial sovereignty.
The ex-lawmaker, however, thanked the Chinese government for its support to Nigeria.
He said: “We appreciate the support and solidarity of China to our country. However, No nation, including China should be allowed to set up a police station in any part of this country. Doing so amounts to compromising our sovereignty with a parallel foreign state apparatus.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...