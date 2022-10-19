China’s establishment of police station a threat to Nigeria’s sovereignty – Shehu Sani

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, described as unacceptable the establishment of police stations in Nigeria and some other African countries by the Chinese government.

A report traced to Safeguard Defender on Tuesday revealed that Beijing had established police stations in 20 countries across the world, including Lesotho and Tanzania.

The report added that the police stations were established to bring “down all illegal and criminal activities involving Chinese overseas.”



Sani, who reacted to the report on his Twitter handle, said such an attempt was a threat to Nigeria’s territorial sovereignty.

The ex-lawmaker, however, thanked the Chinese government for its support to Nigeria.

He said: “We appreciate the support and solidarity of China to our country. However, No nation, including China should be allowed to set up a police station in any part of this country. Doing so amounts to compromising our sovereignty with a parallel foreign state apparatus.”

