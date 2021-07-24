Sports
China’s Qian Yang claims first gold medal at Tokyo 2020
China’s Qian Yang claimed gold in the women’s 10-meter air rifle to take home the first Tokyo Olympics medal on Saturday morning.
Yang narrowly beat out Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina and set an Olympic record. The bronze medal went to Swiss shooter Nina Christen.
Yang jubilantly held up her medal during the ceremony, along with a small bouquet of flowers.
Read Also: PHOTOS: Glamour, splendour as athletes parade at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
The Tokyo Olympics, delayed for a year due to the Covid restriction, was officially opened on Friday, 23 July and will run until Sunday, August 8.
A record 339 medals are expected to be awarded in 33 different sports.
Recall that the highest number of gold medals won by a single nation at the Olympics was 83 by the United States at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Games, which were boycotted by 14 Eastern Bloc countries ruled by the Soviet Union.
