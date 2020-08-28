China’s South Sea missile launch threat to peace –Pentagon

China’s test launch of two ballistic missiles in the South China Sea were a threat to peace and security in the region, so said the United States Department of Defense on Thursday.

The Pentagon while confirming reports that China had launched as many as four ballistic missiles during military exercises around the Paracel Islands, said that the move called into question the country’s 2002 commitment to avoiding provocative activities in the disputed seas.

“Conducting military exercises over disputed territory in the South China Sea is counterproductive to easing tensions and maintaining stability,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “The PRC’s actions, including missile tests, further destabilize the situation in the South China Sea.” The PRC – or People’s Republic of China – is the country’s official name.

READ ALSO: ESPIONAGE ALLEGATIONS: China accuses US & its allies of ‘fabricating facts’

“Such exercises also violate PRC commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea to avoid activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability,” the Pentagon statement added.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Thursday that Beijing fired one intermediate-range ballistic missile, DF-26B, from Qinghai Province and another medium-range ballistic missile, DF-21D, from Zhejiang Province on Wednesday in response to US aerial activities in a “no-fly zone” area.

According to the paper, the missiles were fired by China after a US U-2 spy plane had reportedly entered a Chinese-designated “no-fly zone” on Tuesday without permission during a live-fire naval drill conducted by China in the Bohai Sea off its north coast.

Join the conversation

Opinions