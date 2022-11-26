Chinese-Canadian pop star, Kris Wu jailed 13 years for r*pe

Kris Wu, a Chinese-born Canadian singer on Friday was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment by a Beijing court after he was found guilty of crimes including r*pe.

Kris Wu was arrested last year in China, where he was born.

The court in the district of Chaoyang said the investigation showed that from November to December 2020, the 32-year-old, who is also known as Wu Yifan, had raped three women.Read more

“Wu Yifan took advantage of three drunken women … at his home,” the court said on its official WeChat account.

The superstar, who is a former member of K-pop group EXO, returned to China in 2014 to pursue a solo career.

READ ALSO:Drake brings son on stage to accept Billboard Award for Artiste of the Decade

Wu was detained on July 31, 2021, after an 18-year-old Chinese student publicly accused him of inducing her and other girls, some of them younger than 18, to have s3x with him.

At the time, the student told the media that Wu lured her into having s3x when she was 17, after having plied her with liquor.

The court also found him guilty of the crime of assembling a crowd to engage in s3xual promiscuity in July 2018, it said.

Wu was also ordered to pay 600 million yuan ($83.77 million) for hiding personal income and other tax-related offences, the tax bureau said.

Wu evaded 95 million yuan of tax from 2019 to 2020 by hiding personal income through domestic and foreign affiliated enterprises, and underpaid taxes of 84 million yuan, authorities said.

At the time of his detention, Wu was an ambassador for 15 brands, such as Bulgari, Lancome, Louis Vuitton and Porsche, all of which immediately severed ties with him.

The court said Wu would be deported, although lawyers in China have said such deportations typically take place after the completion of the sentence.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now