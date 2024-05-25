Metro
Chinese national allegedly kills crane operator for declining s3x request in Abia
Police operatives in Abia have arrested a Chinese national at the Inner Galaxy Steel in Umuahala Asa, Ukwa West local government area of the state, Mr. GZ Zhen, in connection with the death of a crane operator in the company.
Staff of the company told the police that the foreigner attacked the deceased identified as Ocheze Ogbonna during a night shift after she turned down his sexual advances.
Ogbonna died from injuries sustained in the attack.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Umuahia.
She said Zhen has been detained while an investigation has commenced on the matter.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...