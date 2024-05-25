Chinese national allegedly kills crane operator for declining s3x request in Abia

Police operatives in Abia have arrested a Chinese national at the Inner Galaxy Steel in Umuahala Asa, Ukwa West local government area of the state, Mr. GZ Zhen, in connection with the death of a crane operator in the company.

Staff of the company told the police that the foreigner attacked the deceased identified as Ocheze Ogbonna during a night shift after she turned down his sexual advances.

Ogbonna died from injuries sustained in the attack.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Umuahia.

She said Zhen has been detained while an investigation has commenced on the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now