International
Chinese national kills fellow countryman over a woman in Tanzania
A Chinese national resident in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has been declared wanted for allegedly killing his fellow countryman over a woman they were both laying claim to.
The Dar es Salaam police said in a statement on Monday that they were “searching for a Chinese national identified as Zheng Lingyao, 42, who is accused of killing Fu Nannan, 26, a fellow countryman.”
“The incident occurred on Saturday June 11, at 11:45pm, in Kalenga Street, Ilala,” according to the statement issued by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Jumanne Muliro.
“On the day of the incident, it is alleged that Lingyao went to Ilala where the deceased was living on the third floor at one of the area’s residential buildings, where he is said to have shot Nannan to death.
Read also:Court jails Chinese national for mutilating naira
“He (Lingyao) also shot a woman identified as Nie Mnqin on her stomach before taking Nannan’s life,” the statement reads.
Muliro said Mnqin is undergoing treatment at Muhimbili National Hospital and a preliminary investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a love triangle and misunderstanding between the three.
“Further investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing and we are searching for the suspect for legal action to take course,” Muliro said in the statement.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...