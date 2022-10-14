Chinese president commiserates with Buhari over Anambra boat mishap

The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, on Friday, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over last week’s death of several boat passengers in Anambra State.

More than 40 people were confirmed dead after a boat carrying traders and residents fleeing from flooded communities capsized at Umunankwo in Ogbaru local government area of the state on October 7.

In a letter to his Nigerian counterpart, Xi Jinping said he was sad to learn about the death of the passengers in the boat mishap.

He wrote: “Distressed to learn of the boat mishap in Anambra State, Nigeria, which has caused heavy casualties, I’d like to, in the name of the Chinese government and people, extend deepest condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to their families.”

