Chinese robotics company develops bot with near-human capability

Chinese robotics company Astribot has developed an S1 humanoid robot that can do almost all human tasks, thus turning out to be a great companion for households.

The Shenzen-based company recently unveiled the humanoid robot that can walk at an amazing pace of 32.8 feet per second and carry 22 pounds of cargo each arm.

The S1 is capable of feats that are not just astounding but also unprecedented.

In video shared online, the robot is seen showcasing its dexterity by expertly completing activities like shaving a cucumber, practicing calligraphy, opening and pouring wine, flipping a sandwich in a frying pan, and even ironing and folding clothing.

The ability of Astribot S1 to accurately mimic human movements, including commonplace tasks like slicing fruit and folding laundry, is what sets it apart from other robots, according to Fox News.

It took Astribot one year to construct its first humanoid robot, S1, according to the company’s website, which states that operations began in 2022.

“Closest to human operating performance” is how the business describes S1, an advanced product.

