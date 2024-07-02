Tech
Chinese scientists develop human brain-controlled robot
Chinese scientists have developed the world’s first human brain-controlled robot which uses grey matter, and is among the earliest breakthroughs in bio-computation.
This invention is special because it can operate alone on human organs, and no living being can control it through wired or wireless connections from the brain.
A scientific research team successfully built the new brain-computer interface with an intelligent interaction system named MetaBOC, according to an announcement from China’s Tianjin University (via Xinhua News Agency).
READ ALSO:Tesla’s Gen 2 Optimus to become first robot babysitter on market
The cooperation of the Haihe Laboratory team from Southern University of Science and Technology and Tianjin University in China made the development possible.
In addition, it is known as an “on-chip brain,” since it consists of an electrode chip and an actual human in-vitro brain, enabling it to operate as a “brain-on-a-chip” apparatus.
This combines the human brain with the chip to create a brain-computer interface (BCI), which is intended to provide “hybrid intelligence,” as opposed to relying solely on the human brain.
