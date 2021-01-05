Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ set to be adapted for television

The debut novel by late Nigerian author, Chinua Achebe, ‘Things Fall Apart’, which was first published in the year 1958, chronicling pre-colonial life in the southeastern part of Nigeria and the arrival of Europeans during the late 19th century, is set to be adapted for television.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Achebe family- his spouse, Christie Achebe, and children, Chinelo Achebe Ejueyitchie, Chidi Achebe and Nwando Achebe.

The statement revealed that the decision to adapt ‘Things Fall Apart’ (rated by BBC as one of the top 10 stories that changed the world) was informed by the need to present the novel in a different medium.

“We believe this moment makes the message of my husband’s work urgent, especially for Millennials and Generation Z who are challenging systemic racism and driving the Black Lives Matter movement. Chinua Achebe’s recognition and centering of these issues from an African perspective make his stories more vital than ever,” says Christie Achebe.

The statement further added that the Achebe family will work with consultants Dayo Ogunyemi of 234 Media and Joe Seldner of Seldner Media to develop the trilogy; Things Fall Apart, Arrow of God, and No Longer At Ease.

It also noted that the series (now in the pipeline) will portray decades of wrenching societal change—from the end of the 19th century in ‘Things Fall Apart’, through the emerging 20th century in ‘Arrow of God’, and the mid-20th century pre-independence period in ‘No Longer at Ease’.

