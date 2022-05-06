Connect with us

Chiwetalu Agu claims he was spiritually attacked, unveils what came out of his body (video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has alleged in a recently released video that he was attacked in the spiritual realm by his enemies.

In the video that he shared on his Instagram platform during the early hours of today, Friday, May 6, numerous types of strange objects such as nails, pins, sea stones, and cowries were allegedly discovered from various parts of his body.

Chiwetalu Agu dubbed the objects as ‘arrows of different types that were sent to kill him’.

According to the veteran thespian, his enemies want to end his life so that they can stop him from executing the assignment that God sent him to fulfill on earth. However, his prophet was able to rescue him before he gave up the ghost.

Read also :Actor Chiwetalu Agu speaks after release from DSS custody, says Nigeria has nothing to offer Igbos

Speaking further via his IG platform, Agu made an attempt to explain what these objects that were brought out of his body signify. The comic actor added that a key was discovered in his chest area, he said, “the key was designated to stop his heart from working.”

He continued,”anybody whose heart is not working has died”

In the latter part of the video, Chiwetalu disclosed what the mirror that was discovered in his chest area represented.

Agu said, ‘this is the mirror that my enemies use to check to see if I am still alive.”

The veteran movie actor went on to add that despite the ‘weapons of the enemies’, he cannot be stopped because God is not finished with him.

Agu revealed further that he knows the perpetrators and ‘God has been dealing with them individually’. He claimed that some of his enemies have died and several others are losing their minds.

Listen to him speak below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chief Chiwetalu Agu (@chiefchiwetaluagu)

