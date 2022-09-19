Chizzy, Bella, Sheggs, 5 others nominated for eviction from BBNaija

Eight Big Brother Naija housemates were nominated for possible eviction from the reality television show on Monday.

The housemates were Rachel, Groovy, Chizzy, Bella, Sheggs, Hermes, Adekunle and Bryan.

The show Coordinator, Biggie, announced this after the new head of house, Chichi, used her ultimate veto power to save two of the housemates from being nominated for possible eviction.

Chichi saved Daniella and Phyna after the housemates tried to court her favour.

The nominated housemates had been warned to desist from open campaign for votes in the course of the show.

There 11 housemates currently on the show, with nine housemates bidding for the N100 million grand prize

The remaining two housemates who are known as rider housemates will not partake in the grand prize.

