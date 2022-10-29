Metro
CHOLERA: Adamawa records two deaths, 197 cases
The Adamawa government claims it has recorded no fewer than 197 cases of cholera, with two deaths across six affected local government areas of the state.
Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health, Dr Celine Laori, made the disclosure in an interview on Friday in Yola.
Dr Laori said that the government was working hard to curtail the spread of the disease by providing relevant drugs and other preventive and curative measures against the disease in the affected communities.
READ ALSO:Ten people dead as cholera hits Gombe communities
She also noted that the ministry had administered treatment on many of the victims
“We have deployed experts in those communities for wider coverage,” added.
Ms Laori advised residents of the affected communities against open defecation as well as eating and drinking of contaminated food and water.
The director said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had recently donated anti-cholera drugs worth millions of naira, as part of its efforts to support the ongoing cholera response activities in the state.
Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), shows that in 2021, Nigeria lost no fewer than 3,604 persons to Cholera.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...