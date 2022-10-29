CHOLERA: Adamawa records two deaths, 197 cases

The Adamawa government claims it has recorded no fewer than 197 cases of cholera, with two deaths across six affected local government areas of the state.

Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health, Dr Celine Laori, made the disclosure in an interview on Friday in Yola.

Dr Laori said that the government was working hard to curtail the spread of the disease by providing relevant drugs and other preventive and curative measures against the disease in the affected communities.

She also noted that the ministry had administered treatment on many of the victims

“We have deployed experts in those communities for wider coverage,” added.

Ms Laori advised residents of the affected communities against open defecation as well as eating and drinking of contaminated food and water.

The director said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had recently donated anti-cholera drugs worth millions of naira, as part of its efforts to support the ongoing cholera response activities in the state.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), shows that in 2021, Nigeria lost no fewer than 3,604 persons to Cholera.

