Cholera death toll in Cross River community rises to 51

The death toll in the cholera outbreak in the Ekureku community. Abi local government area of Cross River State has increased to 51.

The head of the community, Chief Bernard Egbe, confirmed the development when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Sandy Onor, visited the community on Monday.

Egbe, who described the situation as unfortunate, said many victims of the disease are receiving treatment at various health facilities in the area.

He said the community had been receiving support from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and some officials from the state government.

READ ALSO: Ten people dead as cholera hits Gombe communities

The community chief revealed that the cholera outbreak which started on Thursday affected 10 villages that make up the Ekureku clan.

In his address, the PDP candidate promised to provide safe drinking water for the people of the state if elected as governor in 2023.

He also donated cash to the 10 affected villages in the community.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now