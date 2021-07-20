News
Cholera kills 30 in Jigawa
The Jigawa State government said on Tuesday at least 30 people have been killed by cholera in the state in the last two months.
The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Salisu Mu’azu, who disclosed this to journalists in Dutse, said 2,000 people were also hospitalized during the period.
He said the cases were recorded in nine local government areas of the state.
Mu’azu listed Hadejia, Dutse, Kirikasamma, Birnin Kudu, and Ringim as some of the worst hit areas in the state.
He said the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) had supplied drugs to the affected areas.
